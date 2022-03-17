Assam Government To Constitute ‘State OBC Commission’ For Subcategorizing OBC Tribes

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has announced the formation of a ‘State OBC Commission,’ to examine the sub-categorization for various tribes within the existing Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation limit.

Responding to a query about tea tribes by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator – Rupesh Gowala, the state Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu asserted that there is no distinct reservation for tea tribes in educational establishments at the moment, and they fall under OBC category.

“There is a 27% OBC reservation. We are now exploring if there can be a sub-categorization and reservation for other OBC tribes within the existing 27 percent.” – informed Pegu.

According to Pegu, only the Dibrugarh University has reserved eight seats for students from the tea tribes pursuing higher education in the fields of art, commerce, and science streams.

“There is no such direct reservation for tea community students in other universities of the state,” he added.