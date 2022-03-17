Assam : March 19 Declared ‘Local Holiday’ In Kamrup For Dol Jatra & Holi Celebrations

NET Web Desk

The Kamrup Deputy Commissioner (DC) has proclaimed March 19 as ‘Local Holiday’ in the entire district for Dol Jatra & Holi celebrations.

According to an official statement, all Government Offices/Financial Institutions/Banks etc. falling under the jurisdiction of Kamrup District will remain closed on the day.

“However, officers/staffs/teachers who are engaged with the conduct of ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) & Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination or other essential services in the district will be exempted from the purview of this local holiday.” – the release further reads.

Holi, also known as the ‘festival of colours’ is celebrated across the nation with utmost joy and enthusiasm. The ritual starts by lighting-up the bonfire a day before the day of Holi, also known as ‘Holika Dahan’ which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.