Assam : Nearly 1.44 Lakhs Illegal Foreigners Identified Till January 2022; Based On ‘Assam Accord’ 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that nearly 1.44 lakh illegal foreigners have been identified in Assam till January 31 this year, on the basis of the Assam Accord inked in 1985.

As per the accord – ‘Asomiya janagan’ (Assamese people), ‘khilonjia’ (indigenous) and ‘adi basinda’ (original inhabitants), are yet to be determined.

Responding to a query from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator – Ramendra Narayan Kalita, the Minister of Assam Accord Implementation – Atul Bora asserted that illegal foreigners have been identified on the basis of the Assam Accord, which defines all those who have settled down in the state after entering the state on or after March 25, 1971 as illegal migrants.

On the progress of fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, the minister said 98.35 per cent of work has been completed.

The fencing work on a 4.35 km stretch in Karimganj sector has not been completed due to issues raised by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and discussions are on to resolve the matter, he added.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. “But due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, there has been some delay in forming the committee.” – remarked Bora.

The committee, headed by former judge of Gauhati High Court – Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, was mandated to suggest measures for effective implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Bora said a sub-committee has been formed to take forward implementation of Clause 6.

Out of total 15 Clauses in the Assam Accord, some have already been implemented – informed Bora, while replying to a query by BJP legislator – Terash Gowalla.