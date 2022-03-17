Assam : Security Forces Recover Firearms & War-Like Stores From Passenger Bus In Karbi-Anglong

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police in coordination with a troop of Assam Rifles confiscated a significant hoard of firearms and war-like items from a passenger bus in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday; as informed by the news agency ANI.

Based on specific intelligence, the Karbi Anglong district police along with the paramilitary troop had jointly erected a Naka Checking at around 4:30 AM in the Khatkati region near Bokajan, and intercepted the bus.

According to the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan – John Das, the security forces recovered two factory-made .32 pistols, two magazines and two sets of walkie talkie which were stowed inside a wooden apple box, kept in a black bag.

The owner of the bag did not board the passenger bus – which was destined for Mon district of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the event is being investigated further.