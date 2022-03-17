COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 14 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93702

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 14 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93702, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 60 active cases, while 18 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92052. No new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1590.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,84,619 total vaccines, with 1985 citizens been inoculated on Thursday. As many as 1104 citizens of 18+ age group and 248 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.