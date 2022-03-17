COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 239 New Cases; 6.24% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 239 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 6.24%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3833. While, a total of 2,21,977 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 672 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2475 samples were tested on March 16, 2022, out of which 104 samples belonged to males, while 135 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,18,817. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 4 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 14 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 220 & 1 positive cases respectively.