Mizoram Governor Felicitates ‘Padma Shri’ Recipient & Noted Academician – VL Nghaka 

NET Web Desk

Pu VL Nghaka, a retired official and renowned academician has been felicitated by the Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati on receiving the coveted ‘Padma Shri Award 2022’ under the Literature & Education category.

The lone recipient from Mizoram, Nghaka is a pioneer known for his unwavering commitment to the promotion and development of Hindi in Mizoram, since 1954.

Kambhampati lauded the academician for his utmost devotion in spearheading Hindi education across Mizoram for nearly 40 years, and sincere involvement in peacemaking during the insurgency period.

According to DIPR report, Nghaka helped in mediating peace talks between the villagers and the Hindi-speaking officials during this period.

Known for his remarkable contribution along volunteer activities and social services; Nghaka is also recognized for his extraordinary bravery, which was demonstrated when he saved three people from drowning and retrieved a drowned body from a river.

Born in 1930, he is the first Mizo to pass Shiksha Visharad. Under his supervision, the first ‘Mizoram Assam Hindi Prachar Samiti’ was founded in 1954 at Kawnpui Village.

Meanwhile, this institute later evolved into the Mizoram Hindi Prachar Sabha, which is now expanding with 18 institutions offering a B.A. Hindi programme, 35 Prachar centres, and 64 Vidhyalayas.

Nghaka also wrote a number of key works, including – the Hindi Grammar; the Hindi-Mizo Dictionary; and the Hindi Pariksha Sahayika. He is the last surviving member of the Mizoram Hindi Prachar Samiti’s inaugural Board, which was created in Kawnpui Village in 1954.