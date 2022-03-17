Mizoram : “Aashwasan” Campaign Launched In Mamit; Intends To Eliminate Tuberculosis By 2025

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating India’s pledge to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025; the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mamit District – Dr. Zothankhuma Chhakchhuak today flagged-off the ‘House to House’ survey Launch Event under Aashwasan Campaign.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Chhakchhuak asserted that PM Narendra Modi has launched a “fast and effective campaign” to eradicate TB from the country.

He also applauded the medical staffs of the district for their ending work in curbing TB in the district and also stated that Mamit district is aspiring to become the first district of Mizoram to become Tuberculosis free.

The district’s Piramal Swasthya Team incorporating of 7 staffs will initiate the survey within 100 das.

Meanwhile, at Serchhip district, the Mamit CMO inaugurated the ‘Aashwasan Campaign’ at Serchhip TB Centre.

During the event, the Dot-Plus Supervisor of Serchhip TB Centre – H. Laltanpuia presented a report based on the district’s status of Tuberculosis. As per the report, between January-December 2021, Serchhip district recorded 66 people with TB, out of which 4 people succumbed with the infection.

The district had also observed February 28 to March 13 as TB free District; for which the district was conferred with Sub-National Certificate.