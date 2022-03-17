Nagaland : Governor’s Award Presented To Organizations For Contribution Towards Society

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Governor of Assam & Nagaland – Prof Jagdish Mukhi today presented the Governor’s Award to outstanding individuals for their excellent initiatives and contributions to society.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor of Assam and Nagaland – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi asserted that ‘Excellence is not a result of wishful thinking, sheer luck or happenstance. It is rather the culmination of concrete goals, hard and smart work aligned with those goals and judicious decisions’.

The ‘Governors Award’ has been conferred to 3 individuals in essay competition and two group winners across different categories – The Tizu Valley Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Network Zunheboto for Creating Social Awareness on Conservation of Environment and protection; The Kripa foundation; Kohima for Creating Social Impact and Awareness on Prevailing Social Ills and its Amelioration.

Besides, the 3 winners of State Level Essay Competition – Mariam, Class 10 BHSS; Mankolemba, Loni S. Shikhu, Mount Mary College, Dimapur; and Yiben B. Humtsoe, Wokha.

Congratulating the awardees, Mukhi stressed on the importance of Climate Change and environmental degradation which pose a huge challenge to life.

“Today, we have an increasing number of global forums where we are discussing environment protection, biodiversity conservation, carbon sinks and green growth. And yet, despite extensive knowledge on the subject, we are witnessing receding forests area and shrinking of biodiversity to rapidly melting glaciers and ice caps, extreme weather events.” – he informed.

He also briefed on National Environment Policy adopted in 2006, which promotes the adoption of cleaner technology and bio-friendly disposal of waste and the proposal to launch a massive afforestation project.