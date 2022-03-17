Nagaland : NPF & NDPP Technically Functioning As Proxy To BJP; Claims NPCC President 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha election in the lone seat of Nagaland which is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2022, the President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie pointed-out that the Rajya Sabha polls will turn out to be a sad reality.

According to a press release issued, Therie asserted that “I have asked Nagaland Christians to imagine sending a BJP MP to Parliament and how it would reflect on us, on 9th Feb 2023, that stated Electing a saffron RS MP from Nagaland State Assembly will be the final death-blow to the image and standing of the people of Nagaland, specially the Church”.

“To file nominations for Rajya Sabha, ten MLAs need to propose” it stated.

The release further stated that if Naga People’s Front (NPF) party and National Democratic Progressive Party do not set up a candidate, they will be responsible.

Therie further slashes out that technically NPF and NDPP are not BJP, but they continue to function as a proxy of the BJP.