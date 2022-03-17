Nagaland : ‘Social Health Responsibility Campaign’ Underway At Kohima

NET Web Desk

The medical department led by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kohima is undertaking the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) screening under Social Health Responsibility Campaign across urban colonies of Kohima district; in an effort to provide much-needed healthcare and treatment to the local populace against many commonly-occurring ailments.

This campaign was held today at New Market Panchayat hall, Bayavü sub-center, Midland Panchayat hall, and Lower Chandmari Panchayat Hall.

During the campaign, colony officials educated patients about co-morbidity, pregnant women, NCD screening, and medical action.

Patients were screened for non-communicable diseases, co-morbid disorders, and free medications were provided through the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM).