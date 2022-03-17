NIT Mizoram Campus – Best In Northeast India; Claims Director – Prof S. Sundar

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The newly-appointed Director of Mizoram’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) – Prof. S. Sundar asserted that the institute is among the 10 newly-established NITs constructed by the Government of India under the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2009. The Aizawl campus began functioning as a Temporary Campus from 2011.

Addressing the mediapersons during a press conference, Prof. Sundar mentioned that plans have been initiated to transform the Mizoram campus as ‘one of the best in the country’ with state-of-the-art features, including – good infrastructure programs with excellent teaching; inviting experts from across the nation for workshops.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between NIT Mizoram and IIT Madras.

“Once the MoU is finalised, final year B. Tech students from NIT Mizoram will be able to spend their last year at IIT Madras, where they will be able to enrol in integrated programmes if they earn good grades.” – informed the Director of NIT Mizoram.

Currently, NIT Mizoram has 36 faculties with five engineering branches – Electrical and Electronics; Electronics and Communication; Computer Science and Engineering; Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering, for UG, PG and Ph.D students. In 2021, they had 744 students enrolled in these various branches.

Its worthy to note that, for the 6th batch that passed out in 2019, the Institute gave 80% placement at BEL, WIPRO, INFOSYS, HP, IBM, Tech Mahindra etc.

Their permanent campus at Lengpui is under preparation with the initial phase of work been completed. However, due to pending forest clearances, second phase of the project is still on halt.