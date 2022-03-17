School Uniform Distribution – Responsibility Of Central & State Administration; Asserts Nagaland Government

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Government asserted that school heads forcibly asking students to purchase newly-introduced school uniform contradicts education department notification, as school uniform distribution is the responsibility of central & state administration.

“No children will be forcibly asked to purchase school uniforms because delivering free uniforms to all children studying in Government Schools or until they complete elementary education.” – informs an official statement.

According to DIPR report, the Education Department has changed School Uniforms for Government Elementary School Children from Grey trousers to navy blue trousers for Boys; Grey skirts to navy blue skirts for girls; and white shirt to long-sleeve sky blue shirt for both boys and girls, in order to improve the standard of school uniform being worn by the students, thereby ensuring that students are dressed appropriately.

This decision has been undertaken after the state government received several complaints about school heads “forcing their students to procure and wear old school uniforms”, which the Department has viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, disciplinary action will be initiated on violation of this notification; the report further reads.