NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a woman and two of her children were killed after being hit by a train at Guwahati’s Kamakhya gate on Friday.

According to reports, the woman was crossing the railway track with her children, one of whom was just three months old, while the other was 6-yrs-old.

The identities of these deceased are yet to be ascertained. However, police immediately rushed to the scene, and are conducting further investigation.

(This is a developing story… More details awaited)