Assam : Nearly 100 Vultures Found Dead In Kamrup

NET Web Desk

Nearly 100 endangered vultures were found dead at Milanpur under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district of Assam, on Thursday evening.

The Assam forest department informed that the doctors and field staff are trying their best to treat the critical ones.

According to reports, the vultures were killed after consuming pesticide-laced goat carcasses.

While 97 vultures have been declared dead, 12 of them along with an eagle are being treated.

In the meantime, the carcasses have been sent to a pathologist for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of the vultures’ deaths.