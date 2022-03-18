Assam : One BSF Jawan Killed, Another Missing, 3 Rescued; After Vehicle Falls Into River

NET Web Desk

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed when the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a water body in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district, a region adjacent to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to ANI report, another BSF jawan who was also travelling in the same vehicle was reported missing following the accident; while the other three have been rescued.

“One BSF jawan was killed and another was reported missing after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident and fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Three jawans have been rescued.” – informed the BSF officials.

“One of our vehicles, carrying a Sub-Inspector, 3 jawans and a driver, suddenly lost control while patrolling the border and fell into a 20-30 feet deep water body,” a BSF official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are underway to locate the missing BSF personnel.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited…)