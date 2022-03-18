COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 6 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93708

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 6 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93708, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 60 active cases, while 6 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92058. No new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1590.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,86,893 total vaccines, with 1670 citizens been inoculated on Thursday. As many as 971 citizens of 18+ age group and 198 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.