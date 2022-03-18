COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 228 New Cases; 13.52% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 228 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.52%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2233. While, a total of 2,22,205 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 674 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1686 samples were tested on March 17, 2022, out of which 94 samples belonged to males, while 134 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,19,298. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 6 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 6 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 212 & 4 positive cases respectively.