COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 1 New Case; Tally Pushed To 35459

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 1 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 35459, as informed by a health department official.

Nagaland now has 38 active cases, while 2 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 33179 with recovery rate of 93.57%. No new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 758.

Meanwhile, the state had registered three coronavirus cases the previous day; as reported by the news agency PTI.

Altogether 1,484 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states. While, Nagaland has so far tested nearly 4.66 lakh samples for the infection.

Besides, 9,08,140 people, including 27 in the age bracket of 12-14 years and 89,958 beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Thursday, the official further added.