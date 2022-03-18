‘Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022’ Second Edition To Begin From March 20; Cycling Race Promoting Trans-Arunachal Highways

NET Web Desk

Following the tragic COVID-19-related postponement, the 2nd edition of Pangsau Pass Challenge – 2022, an adventure road cycling race in Arunachal Pradesh, is all set to take place from March 20-22.

Organized by Dapha Valley Tours & Travels in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, and Department of Youth Affairs; this event attempts to “promote the Trans Arunachal Highway”.

The route planned for the expedition will touch the iconic and historic “Stilwell Road” as well as other key tourist attractions in the state, including – Pasighat, Dambuk, Namdapha National Park, Golden Pagoda, and Jairampur’s World War Cemetery.

Besides, camps will also be set-up, so that participants can explore the sights during the three-day excursion.

This expedition aims to explore the possibilities of adventure tourism across the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh through cycling and camping along key locations.

It hopes to encourage youngsters and raise awareness on undertaking cycling as a hobby, as well as to invigorate fitness consciousness among them; while also promoting the attractive historic locations.

“The 1st edition of the event in 2021 was a grand success. It was attended by participants from J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.” – according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Nakap Nalo has also extended his heartiest wishes to all the participants on the 2nd edition of Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Nalo wrote “Extend my hearty welcome and best wishes to all the participants on the 2nd edition of #PangsauPassChallenge2022; an adventure Cycling Event which will be started from 20th to 22nd March 2022 with aim to promote and explore the beautiful tourist destinations of Eastern Arunachal”