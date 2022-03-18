Deliver Quality Education Through Efficient Coordination Between Teachers, Students & Parents : Sikkim Education Minister

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Education Minister of Sikkim – Kunga Nima Lepcha urged stakeholders to ensure that quality education is delivered to students through efficient coordination between instructors, students and parents; three key participants in the educational sector.

Addressing the Quality Education Conclave with the goal of “Transforming Education Sector in Sikkim”; Lepcha urged stakeholders to consider different pointers placed by the presenters in order to improve on attaining the theme of the conclave.

Organized by the Gyalshing District Administration on Thursday, this event was chaired by its Chief Guest & the state education minister – Kunga Nima Lepcha, who was accompanied by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister – Bhim Hang Limboo.

He also informed the audience about the Chief Minister’s aim for education improvement, which is evident in the current situation and via his activities.

Lepcha remarked about the various improvements undertaken by the Education Department till date which included improvement of infrastructure, training of teachers, up-gradation of libraries, smart classes and Smart TVs with setup boxes for the children to be able to avail digital education which has a diverse content for the students to explore.

He also emphasised the changes in the teaching and learning system, which have changed dramatically, and how the current generation of teachers and academicians must grasp the concept of imparting adequate education in order to raise future leaders.

In addition, Limboo in his brief address focused on the obligations of educational congregations, and the ways to improve them, which were already demonstrated to them through the presentations.

He remarked that the government’s investments must yield results, which can only be achieved by collaborative responsibility among stakeholders.

Limboo also expressed his disappointment with the low utilisation of available infrastructure resources, and urged the crowd to take advantage of the infrastructure and opportunities available to them.