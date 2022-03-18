Mizoram : PWD Minister Responsible For Lengpui Airport’s ‘Structural Wall Collapse’; Claims BJP

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Central Schemes Monitoring & Vigilance Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that Public Works Department (PWD) Minister – Zoramthanga must bear responsibility for the collapse of the ongoing structural wall at Lengpui Airport.

Addressing a press conference today at Aizawl, officials referred the incident as “shameful” and demanded that work at the airport be paused until quality inspection of the Iron & Steel Structure, Cement Concrete Walls and Slabs are completed by engineers.

As per the BJP Monitoring & Vigilance Cell, majority of the country’s airports are under private maintenance because the central government considers airport upkeep to be disinvestment.

They further alleged that 50,000 lakhs in Special Central Assistance have been given to the state of Mizoram was not utilized effectively for the upliftment of the people, instead 5041 lakhs was used on airport repair, village hall construction, and the laying of artificial turf for football grounds.

Meanwhile, the BJP Monitoring & Vigilance Cell further claimed that whatever findings they have from the recent collapse of Lengpui airport will be addressed to the Chief Secretary (CS) in Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).