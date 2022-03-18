Nagaland : Assam Rifles Seized Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.4 Crores From Kohima; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a troop of Assam Rifles have recently confiscated a massive hoard of illegal foreign cigarettes worth about Rs 1.4 crores; and apprehended two offenders from Kohima District.

According to reports, these massive consignment of foreign cigarettes were stowed in 64 cartons.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Rifles wrote “#AssamRifles, on 16 Mar, apprehended two individuals and recovered 64 cartons of contraband Cigarettes worth approx Rs. 1.4 crores in Kohima District, Nagaland.”

ASSAM RIFLES RECOVER ILLEGAL FOREIGN CIGARETTES IN NAGALAND#AssamRifles, on 16 Mar, apprehended two individuals and recovered 64 cartons of contraband Cigarettes worth approx Rs. 1.4 crores in Kohima District, Nagaland. @adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/o5DgIsPuG1 — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Kohima Battalion of Assam Rifles have recovered atleast 2500 kgs of illicit Areca Nuts worth of Rs 45 lakhs, and nabbed three individuals from Kohima District.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles wrote “Kohima Battaloin of #AssamRifles, on 16 Mar, apprehended three individuals and recovered 2500 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth approx Rs 45 lacs at Kohima District, Nagaland.”