NERCRMS Transforming Livelihood Standards Of Arunachal Pradesh’s Residents : MDoNER

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) has made a difference in the lives of Arunachal Pradesh citizens by assisting them in earning revenue through a variety of means.

According to the Ministry of Development of North-East Region (MDoNER), the livelihood and rural development project has completely transformed the life of a man hailing from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Shiha Mog – a resident of Bijoypur-III village in Bordumsa of Arunachal Pradesh, was compelled to leave his home following his marriage in pursuit of work.

Mog had no means of supporting his family, and so relocated to another state in search of job, but was unable to find a job that would allow him to support his family.

As a result, he returned home after failing to find job and continued producing crops on his father’s shared plot of land. His family’s needs, however, could not be supplied only by cultivation.

In 2019, his hamlet learned about NERCRMS, and he was able to submit his chosen unit during a NaRMG (Natural Resource Management Group) meeting.

“It was later included in the 2019-2020 Annual Work Plan and Budget. In 2019, Mog became a beneficiary of the NERCRMS project with electrical activities, receiving Rs 25,000 from the initiative. In addition, he built an electrical shop in the village with Rs 5,000 savings.” – according to the ministry.

“He became more financially secure and focused on his technical vocation after earning Rs 12,000 per month. The project enabled him to enhance his annual income for his family as a result of the effort.” – the ministry further remarked.

Furthermore, the ministry provides detailed information about Konsa – a hamlet where women were unable to sell their stuff at a fair price, but after a brief training from NERCRMS, their lives have been changed, and they are now selling their items at the ministry’s weekly market.

Agricultural products such as – chilli, pumpkin, ginger maize, millet, and squash, as well as non-timber products such as bamboo shoots, banana blooms, wild edible leaves, and fruits, are traded by the locals here.

But due to a lack of transportation and exorbitant costs, women were unable to sell their locally-accessible products and services, but NERCRMS adopted the idea of weekly market in collaboration with an Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to encourage local commerce.