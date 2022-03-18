Sikkim : ‘Bhumchu Festival’ Celebrated At Tashiding Monastery; After 2 Long Years

Devotees from around the state and neighbouring nations congregated around the historic Tashiding monastery to participate in the holy Bhumchu festival prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhumchu Festival is an annual Buddhist celebration observed at Drakar Tashiding Monastery in Gyalshing District of Sikkim.

The distribution of holy water [Bhumchu] among the audience through the holy Bumpa [Vase] commenced from 01:15 AM onwards.

As per the information received from the organizers, all COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly observed during the session. A total of 24,590 devotees reached the venue by 12 PM today.

Its worthy to note that Bhumchu is one of the most sacred and unique celebrations in Sikkim. Guru Padmasambhava is said to have performed holy ceremonies and sprinkled the country with water from his precious vase when he was summoned to Tibet. The precious vase was later sanctified as well, and it is now kept in Sikkim’s holy Tashiding monastery.

According to the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang, “Bhumchu represents our culture, ethos, and I pray for this festival to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the lives of the Sikkimese people.”