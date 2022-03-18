Sikkim : Central Government Intends To Transform 3 Stretches Into National Highways

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Regional Office to Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in Guwahati has written a letter to Sikkim regarding declaration of three state Roads as National Highways (NH).

In a letter addressed to The Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Sikkim it has been asserted that “proposal of declaration of following State Roads to National Highways is under consideration in Ministry : Manpur-Nayabazaar-Legship; Nayabazaar-Daramdin Sombaria-Soreng-Kaluk Bermoik-Dentam-Uttarey-Chiwabhanjyang; and Rangpo-Pachak-Mamjay-Dickling-Pakyong.”

Responding to the same, the Confidential Secretary to CM – Bikash Basnett shared “Under the pragmatic leadership of CM P.S. Golay declaration of three State Roads as National Highway is under consideration in the Ministry of Roads Transport & Highway, Government of India. The Ministry has communicated PWD, Sikkim to submit project wise details of the roads.”

The subject part of the letter reads “PMO reference”, implying that it was particularly ordered by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Besides, the state government was also asked to submit project-specific information, such as the total length of the road and lane configuration, the most recent traffic study data and supporting documents, an estimate of the cost of upgrading to National Highway Standard (civil work and land acquisition), the importance of Stretch in terms of strategic/tourism, and a legible map showing the alignment.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang informed on several occasions that “west Sikkim will be tourism corridor, we are trying to convert west district as Business Corridor by connecting west Sikkim with Nepal via Chewbhanjyang, there will be also be a National Highway connecting Nepal.”

In addition, the Sikkim Chief Minister launched a massive home stay project in Soreng and in adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, the Foreigner Registration Office at Ramam Check Post have already started functioning, allowing travelers to travel directly from Sikkim to Darjeeling.