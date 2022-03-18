Sikkim : Street Play Under ‘Drugs-Free Campaign’ Conducted At Namchi

NET Web Desk

In an effort to raise awareness on the negative consequences of drug abuse which emerged as serious concern among youths, the Namchi District Administration in collaboration with ‘Wandering Souls of Sikkim’ on Thursday conducted an event under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ at Namchi Central Park.

As part of the initiative, a street play named “Chkravyuh” – produced by Namchi District Administration & ‘Wandering Souls of Sikkim’ was presented by the students of Sikkim Government College, Rhenock.

Meanwhile, another street play “Say No To Drugs” presented by the students of Government Secondary School, Phadamchen were the main attraction of the event.

The plays were written with the goal of conveying the theme’s message in a succinct manner.

Its worthy to note that under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ or ‘Drugs-Free Campaign’; a total of 272 Districts have been identified as most vulnerable in terms of drugs usage across the country.