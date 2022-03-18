Uttar Pradesh CM – Yogi Adityanath Visits Gorakhpur Zoo; Welcomes 2 Assam Rhinos 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh – Yogi Adityanath today visited the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur to welcome the two rhinos which arrived from Assam on March 16, 2022.

CM Yogi also fed the rhinoceros with bananas, and fondly described their arrival as a “huge Holi gift to the people of Purvanchal”.

Taking to Twitter, the offic of Yogi Adityanath wrote “Today Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj visited Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur. Plantation was also done by Maharaj ji on this occasion in the zoological park.”

Named as Har & Gauri, these rhinos both 5-yrs-old reached the Zoological Garden, after covering a distance of around 1,250 kms.

The pair of rhinos (one male, and one female) have been kept at separate enclosures inside the zoo, and their health is been examined on a regular basis during the quarantine period. Once the quarantine period culminates, wildlife lovers will be allowed to watch Har & Gauri.

According to experts, these two rhinos will enhance the significance and attraction of Gorakhpur Zoological Park.

The Gorakhpur Zoo, named after freedom fighter – Ashfaqullah Khan, is the third in the state after Kanpur and Lucknow. The CM at the zoo’s inauguration ceremony assured it to be a new identity of development that can serve as a medium of tourism and means of employment.