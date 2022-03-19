Assam : Another ULFA-I Linkman Apprehended From Majuli

NET Web Desk

In a massive operation, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police today apprehended an offender, suspected to be a linkman of the banned militant outfit – United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

Identified as – Tutu Bora, the suspect aged 38-yrs-old is a resident of Gormur area in Majuli district.

According to reports, Bora was reportedly involved in extortion and even recruiting fresh cadres for the insurgent outfit.

Earlier in 2010, Tutu Bora was arrested for his links with ULFA in Jorhat.

Its worthy to note that this is the second arrest of a linkman with ties to the outlawed group in less than a week, following Amu Khan’s arrest on March 15, 2022.