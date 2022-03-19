Assam : ‘Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve’ Witness Surge In Tourist Traffic

NET Web Desk

The renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) of Assam has been experiencing a boom in tourist traffic, with over 2.20 lakh visitors in 2021-22 – the highest in the last 12 years and the revenue have surpassed Rs 4 crores.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying limitations, the amount of international tourists visiting this United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site have declined in the last two years.

According to official figures, the annual footfall from 2010-11 to 2014-15 ranged from 1 lakh to 1.32 lakh. While, the number of annual visitors did not exceed 1.88 lakh between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

The park received 2,20,760 visitors during 2021-22. In terms of income, the 2017-18 fiscal year saw the highest earnings of Rs 5,60,66,795.

The following two years showed a slight decline, but annual earnings remained above Rs 4.80 crore. In 2020-21, revenue fell even further to Rs 3.54 crore; and during 2021-22, earnings stood at Rs 4,46,75,660.