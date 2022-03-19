Assam : Missing BSF Personnel Found Dead; Body Retrieved After 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

The body of the missing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has been retrieved from the canal at around 11 AM today morning.

Identified as Jitendra Kumar Pandey, the personnel was missing since a vehicle carrying 5 BSF Jawans crashed into a water body in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district, a region adjacent to the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.

According to reports, the driver of the BSF patrolling team lost control over the vehicle bearing registration no – AS 01W 1708, and it fell into a 20-30 feet deep water body, near the Jhaodanga BSF camp area.

Meanwhile, the body of another BSF Jawan – Dharmendra Singh was recovered yesterday, after receiving assistance from local populace, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). While, the other 3 BSF personnel were rescued.

Reports informed that bodies of both the BSF Jawans have been sent to Dhubri for post-mortem.