Assam Police Apprehends 2 More Accused In Garigaon Gangrape Case 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has apprehended two more accused for their alleged involvement in the Garigaon gangrape case, on Friday.

Identified as – Faijul Ali and Puna Ali, both the offenders are claimed to have been hiding in Morigaon district of Assam, post the incident.

Its worthy to note that the prime accused in this incident – Biki Ali was recently killed in a police encounter.

According to police reports, Ali allegedly tried to flee from detention as he was transported to the crime scene for its reconstruction of the crime, and he was shot by Assam police officials.

Biki Ali reportedly sustained several bullet injuries in the police firing incident. Following which, Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Following this incident, both Faijul and Puna, along with other two accused – Pinku Ali and Raja Ahmed was absconding.

Last week, Biki and four others sexually assaulted the minor and filmed the entire incident, and threatened to release it on the internet if she reported it.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered under Sections 376 (D) of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and 67(B) of the IT Act against the five accused at the All Women’s Police Station at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati city.