Assam Rifles Nabbed PLA & KCP Militants From Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police have recently nabbed three hardcore militants through separate operations from Manipur.

According to reports, the Keithelmanbi Battalion of the paramilitary troop in a joint operation with the Manipur Police have apprehended an insurgent of the banned militant outfit – Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-Noyon from Pangei Thambou Lampak in Imphal East of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 17 Mar, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended a insurgent of KCP (Noyon) from Pangei Thambou Lampak, Imphal East Manipur.”

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS INSURGENT IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 17 Mar, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended a insurgent of KCP (Noyon) from Pangei Thambou Lampak, Imphal East Manipur. @adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/OOEplBNXVx — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Tengnoupal & Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police nabbed two terrorists of the banned militant outfit – People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Moreingthal & Holenphai hamlets in Tengnoupal District of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote “Tengnoupal & Moreh of #AssamRifles, on 17 Mar, along with TA & Manipur Police apprehended two PLA terrorists from Moreingthal & Holenphai Villages in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”