COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 6 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93714

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 6 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93714, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 61 active cases, while 4 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92062. A total of 1 new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1591.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,88,759 total vaccines, with 1613 citizens been inoculated on Friday. As many as 919 citizens of 18+ age group and 197 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.