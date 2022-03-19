COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 144 New Cases; 13.09% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 144 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.09%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2127. While, a total of 2,22,349 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 674 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1100 samples were tested on March 18, 2022, out of which 63 samples belonged to males, while 81 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,19,548. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 3 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 6 positive cases, while RAgT identified 135 positive cases.