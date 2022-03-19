COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Registers 2 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 35461

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 2 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 35461, as informed by a health department official.

Nagaland now has 37 active cases, while 3 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 33182. No new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 754.

Meanwhile, the state had registered 1 coronavirus cases the previous day; as reported by the news agency PTI. In addition, 0.83% sample positivity rate have been reported so far.