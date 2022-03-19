Digital Education Firm – NagaEd Creates History; Becomes First Nagaland-Based Startup To Receive Foreign Investments

NagaEd founder - Kevisato Sanyü pitching before an international community of entrepreneurs in Australia; Photo Credit : NagaEd/Twitter

NET Web Desk

NagaEd, the leading digital education firm has made history by becoming the first start-up enterprise in Nagaland to receive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Founded by Kevisato Sanyü; the enterprise aspires to build a learning society in which citizens have equal access to high-quality educational resources.

“We’ve raised the first round of our pre-seed investment, and it will be the first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nagaland.” – the Co-Founder of NagaEd, Shiroi Lily Shaiza told YourStory.

The most recent round of funding has been acquired from Australia and Singapore as well from domestic sources.

Referring education as the “main emancipator”, Shaiza along with Kevisato envisions to provide the community with quality education; and empowering the next generation of Naga citizens.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is vital for economic development in developing regions, such as Nagaland; creating space for businesses and investors to drive employment opportunities for local communities.

Its worthy to note that the startup ecosystem along Northeastern regions have just begin to emerge; making this extraordinary investment process in the education sector, even more remarkable.

Moreover, the Nagaland Department of School Education (DoSE) and NagaEd in 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing the digital delivery model among schools across the state. In order to develop the model across Nagaland, both parties have been stressing on strategies for effective delivery of digital education services to students, teachers, and institutes.

As per the MoU, NagaEd focused categorically on consultation, research and delivering advisory services to the department for accelerating the processes.