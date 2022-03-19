Independent MLA – T. Yangseo Sangtam Unanimously Nominated As Deputy Speaker Of Nagaland Legislative Assembly 

NET Web Desk

The Independent legislator from Pungro 60-Pungro-Kiphire Assembly constituency – T Yangseo Sangtam has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

Election to the post of Deputy Speaker was held today, i.e., during the first day of Assembly session.

Yangseo got elected to the Assembly from Pungro-Kiphire constituency as an Independent candidate in the bye-elections held in November 2020, following the demise of then sitting Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator – T Torechu.

He had been extending support to the opposition-less government – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which comprises of 21 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislators, 25 NPF, 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 2 Independent MLAs.

Its worthy to note that the week-long Budget session of NLA, commenced from today, and will culminate on March 24. The first day of this session began with the customary address of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi followed by obituary reference to the passing away of former legislators.

Besides, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, who holds the Finance portfolio will unveil the 2022-23 Budget on March 22.

It assumed significance as this is the first budget session under the UDA government and the final budget session of the 13th Nagaland Assembly, as the state assembly election is scheduled for February-March next year.