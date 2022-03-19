Manipur : Liquor Worth Of Rs 5.24 Lakhs Confiscated From Tengnoupal

NET Web Desk

In a massive operation, the paramilitary troop of Assam Rifles have confiscated a large stash of contraband liquor from Tengnoupal District of Manipur, on Friday.

Based on specific inputs, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles have recovered the large stockpile of illegal liquor worth of Rs 5.24 Lakhs from the concerned district.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles wrote “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS CONTRABAND ITEMS IN MANIPUR Tengnoupal Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 18 Mar, recovered contraband liquor worth Rs 5.24 Lakh in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”