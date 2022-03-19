Manipur : SAPO Calls Total Shutdown From March 21-23; Along Southern Angami Regions

NET Web Desk

The Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) has called-for total shutdown from 1 AM of March 21 to 12 PM of March 23 within the Southern Angami jurisdiction.

This decision has been undertaken in protest against the non-withdrawal of Manipur Government armed personnel at Kezoltsa or Koziirii; and continued undertaking of developmental activities by the Manipur Government in violation to standing agreement with the Tenyimi Public Organization (TPO)’s resolution until final verdict is served.

According to a press release issued on Friday, “Entry & exit of all Manipur bound private or public passengers/goods carrier vehicles/commuters coming from Manipur or plying to Manipur state will be totally restricted during the 72 hours bandh period.”

“All entry/exit points, alternative routes, thereafter coming under Southern Angami jurisdiction will thereafter be restricted entry/exit. However, vehicles on medical emergency, para military vehicles, press/media, students, educational institutions teachers/faculty will be exempted. Students/teachers/faculty taking entry/exit for attending schools/colleges/any educational institutions from Manipur to the Southern Angami region are requested to carry valid IDs proof.” – the press release further reads.

However, the organization further mentioned that the said bandh “will not deter smooth and swift activities of common man in the Southern Angami region-foremostly educational/medical institutions, offices-private/government, shops/business establishments among others.”