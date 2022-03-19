Mizoram : Chief Secretary – Reenu Sharma Visits Khawzawl Hamlet; Reviews Developmental Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram – Reenu Sharma, IAS today met with the officials of Khawzawl district at DC Conference Hall; and discussed in detail about various developmental projects.

During the meeting, Sharma told the district officials that this is her third posting at the state, previously worked for the Finance Department; the General Administration Department (GAD); the Home Department; and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR); and that she expected the district’s government officials to put their best foot forward under the leadership of their District Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khawzawl – C.C. Lalchhuangkima presented a report on the developmental projects within the district including – Vankal Solar Park, Tualte Tomato project, Solar Water Pumps, stretch construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), BPL Free Villages, Dragon Fruit plantation at Kawlkulh and the situation of Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in the district.

The Chief Secretary (CS) also visited several governmental projects, including – ongoing construction of DC Office Complex, District Hospital And Chef Medical Officer’s building, Solid Waste Management Centre and Cold Storage at Kawnzar hamlets.