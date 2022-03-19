Mizoram : Large Stockpile Of Contraband Substances Seized From Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram in collaboration with the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles on Friday confiscated a large stockpile of contraband substances from two localities of Aizawl.

According to sources, the security forces have confiscated 250 grams of Heroin (20 soap cases) from Zonuam locality of Aizawl on the intervening night of Friday, and apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure – Lalramsanga, and Zahmingliani; both residents of Lungkawlh village.

On the same day, the paramilitary troop have seized 67 grams of Heroin at around 11:30 AM from Vaivakawn locality of Aizawl, and held two individuals – Lalhruaitluangi – a resident of Sakardai village; and Malsawmchhungi – a resident of Buang village of Champhai district.

Meanwhile, all these apprehended persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.