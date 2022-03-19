Rajya Sabha Biennial Poll : BJP Nominates Phangnon Konyak For Lone Nagaland Seat; Field Candidates For Assam, Tripura

NET Web Desk

The Central Leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated the Nagaland State Mahila Morcha President – S. Phangnon Konyak to contest for the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

According to reports, Konyak will be the second Naga woman to represent Nagaland in the Parliament after Rano M. Shaiza; while she is the first BJP woman MP from the state.

The Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Phangnon on her nomination. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote “Glad to know Smt. @phangnon is selected by @BJP4India as candidate for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha. Currently, she is the president, state Mahila Morcha, @BJP4Nagaland. Wishing the very best to Smt. @phangnon Konyak.”

Glad to know Smt. @phangnon is selected by @BJP4India as candidate for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha. Currently, she is the president, state Mahila Morcha, @BJP4Nagaland. Wishing the very best to Smt. @phangnon Konyak.@BJPMahilaMorcha pic.twitter.com/JlIdXWmwXy — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland – Yanthungo Patton wrote “Heartfelt congratulations to Smti @phangnon, President of @MahilaMNagaland, on being selected as the candidate for the biennial election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Nagaland. Her candidacy is well deserved, and I wish her the very best!” Heartfelt congratulations to Smti @phangnon, President of @MahilaMNagaland, on being selected as the candidate for the biennial election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Nagaland. Her candidacy is well deserved, and I wish her the very best! @BJP4Nagaland @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/f4g7CyVs2u — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) March 18, 2022 Meanwhile, the BJP have also fielded youth leader & Assam BJP Spokesperson – Pabitra Margherita and Prof. Dr Manik Saha as its candidates for Assam & Tripura respectively.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three states in North East India on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations will be held from March 14-21.