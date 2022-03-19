Sikkim CM Launches ‘Gramin Sanchar Abhiyaan’; Facilitates Information Dissemination Among Rural Populace & Government

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang today launched the ‘Gramin Sanchar Abhiyan’, an initiative associated with the rural communication programme, at his official residence in Mintokgang.

This mission aims to ensure that information is constantly disseminated and that clear contact between the people and the government is maintained, particularly among the rural populace.

According to IPR report, many individuals in remote areas of the state lack access to the internet and smartphones.

As a result, the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) has undertaken the necessary action in light of the current situation.

Meanwhile, a Bluetooth-enabled device will be installed along prominent locations where people frequently visit and congregate, such as – Fair Price Shops; Milk Centres; and Block Administrative Centres; to broadcast information about government schemes, employment notices, medical assistance, and other initiatives related to various government departments.

In addition, this will be a regular activity to ensure that information and news reach the general public throughout the state.

This event was also attended by the Director of IPR Department – Benu Gurung including Senior A.O – Manoj Tamang, Assistant Director Archives – Subash Sharma, and Data Analyst – Karma Lama from IPR Department.