Sikkim : ‘District Handloom Expo 2021-22’ Officially Inaugurated At Soreng 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the handloom products and support rural artisans, the District Handloom Expo 2021-22 was officially inaugurated today by the legislator – Aditya Golay at Soreng.

The Advisor of Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) – M.N. Subba; Chairperson of Agriculture and Horticulture – C.K. Rana; Superintendent of Police (SP) in Soreng – J. Jayapandiyan along with other officials from the district.

Organized by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom in collaboration with the Sikkim Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd; this expo will feature some of the renowned handlooms, craftsmanship and arts from the 8 states – Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir including Sikkim.

This initiative has been sponsored by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles (Government of India) under the National Handloom Development Program (NHDP) and will culminate on March 23, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Golay extended his best wishes to the artisans for their successful participation.