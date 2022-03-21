Arunachal Pradesh : 2 NSCN-IM Militants Killed In Tirap, 1 Injured; Large Stash Of Weapons & Ammunition Recovered

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the security forces have gunned-down two militants of the proscribed organization – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM), while 1 was injured, during a ferocious battle with security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The encounter took place on Sunday in the Old Kolagaon area near Khonsa in Tirap district.

In addition, security forces captured a cadre and confiscated a substantial stockpile of firearms and other warlike supplies from the region.

“Based on specific inputs, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police & Assam Rifles on Saturday, launched an operation in the area where the encounter took place.” – the IGP (Law and Order) of Arunachal Pradesh, Chukhu Apa told news agency ANI.

“During the gunfight, two NSCN-IM rebels were killed and one was injured. Another insurgent was apprehended by security personnel. The injured rebel was taken to a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh. A large cache of rifles, ammo, and other military supplies was discovered in the area,” – informed the top police official.

“Since January this year, the NSCN-IM terrorists have been conducting an extortion drive and new recruiting in Tirap area,” he added.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered one AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A 1 Carbine produced in the United States, one 32mm Pistol, a large stockpile of ammo, and other warlike supplies from the encounter site.