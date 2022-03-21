Assam : BJP & UPPL Candidates File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Biennial Polls 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) & its ally party – United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidates – Pabitra Gogoi Margherita & Rwngwra Narzary today filed nominations for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha biennial polls, slated to be held on March 31.

Both the candidates filed their nomination papers in presence of Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; State President of BJP Assam Pradesh – Bhabesh Kalita; President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) – Atul Bora; UPPL President – Pramod Boro.

The nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections will close today at 3 PM.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Happy to accompany our Rajya Sabha election candidates — Shri Pabitra Margherita and Shri Rwngwra Narzary — in filing their nominations along with @BJP4Assam Prez Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR, AGP Prez Shri @ATULBORA2, UPPL Prez Shri @PramodBoroBTR at Assam Legislative Assembly.”

“BJP & its allies are committed to safeguarding the interests of every section of our society and ensuring overall growth of our state. I am confident of victory of both the candidates, who will surely keep the interests of our indigenous communities paramount in the Upper House.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three states in North East India – Assam, Nagaland & Tripura on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations commenced from March 14, which will culminate today at 3 PM. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. While, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24.