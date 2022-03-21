Assam : Cop Shoots Himself With Service Revolver In Silchar; Body Sent For Post-Mortem

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) – Gaur Bidhu Singh on duty allegedly shot himself with service gun at Silchar Sadar Police Station on Monday.

A resident of Udharbond in Cachar district, Singh is claimed to have shot himself at around 3 PM.

According to authorities, the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) – Ramandeep Kaur immediately rushed to the scene, and the body of the deceased has been transported to the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination.