COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 7 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,728

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 7 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93728, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 54 active cases, while 8 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92083. No new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1591.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,89,872 total vaccines, with 935 citizens been inoculated last on Saturday. As many as 336 citizens of 18+ age group and 109 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.