COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 123 New Cases; 18.58% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 123 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.58%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1771. While, a total of 2,22,706 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 676 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 662 samples were tested on March 20, 2022, out of which 55 samples belonged to males, while 68 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,20,259. The official statement further adds that, Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 123 positive cases.